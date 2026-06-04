(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Co 1-163 INF Military Operations in Urban Terrain Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Williams 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    "Breacher up," yelled the soldiers of A Co 1-163rd INF as they refined their training in room clearing and conducting MOUT. MOUT or Military Operations in Urban Terrain is the bread and butter of the Infantryman, clearing the last 100 yards to seize and hold terrain or objectives.

    Since its formation 250 years ago, the United States Army Infantry has owned the last 100 yards of the battlefield. Other units support the mission but it is the Infantryman’s job to face the enemy bayonet to bayonet.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009685
    VIRIN: 260530-Z-JJ857-2148
    Filename: DOD_111754669
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Co 1-163 INF Military Operations in Urban Terrain Training, by SGT Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MTARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video