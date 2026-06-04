"Breacher up," yelled the soldiers of A Co 1-163rd INF as they refined their training in room clearing and conducting MOUT. MOUT or Military Operations in Urban Terrain is the bread and butter of the Infantryman, clearing the last 100 yards to seize and hold terrain or objectives.
Since its formation 250 years ago, the United States Army Infantry has owned the last 100 yards of the battlefield. Other units support the mission but it is the Infantryman’s job to face the enemy bayonet to bayonet.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009685
|VIRIN:
|260530-Z-JJ857-2148
|Filename:
|DOD_111754669
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
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|0
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|0
This work, A Co 1-163 INF Military Operations in Urban Terrain Training, by SGT Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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