A Co 1-163 INF Military Operations in Urban Terrain Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009685" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"Breacher up," yelled the soldiers of A Co 1-163rd INF as they refined their training in room clearing and conducting MOUT. MOUT or Military Operations in Urban Terrain is the bread and butter of the Infantryman, clearing the last 100 yards to seize and hold terrain or objectives.



Since its formation 250 years ago, the United States Army Infantry has owned the last 100 yards of the battlefield. Other units support the mission but it is the Infantryman’s job to face the enemy bayonet to bayonet.