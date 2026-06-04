JTF-DC Alaska National Guardsmen Conduct Presence Patrol in Georgetown

U.S. Soldiers with the Alaska National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, conduct presence patrols at Georgetown in Washington, June 5, 2026. About 3,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt 1st Class Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 19:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009660
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-OD941-6002
|Filename:
|DOD_111753801
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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