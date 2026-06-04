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    165th aircrews fly to North Auxiliary Field, conduct CBRN decontamination during readiness exercise

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    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christa Ross 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Operations Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, fly to North Auxiliary Field, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) decontamination procedures during a readiness exercise May 3, 2026. The exercise mobilized units from across the installation to validate their ability to sustain operations and project combat power in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 07:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009650
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-QV252-1481
    Filename: DOD_111753604
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 165th aircrews fly to North Auxiliary Field, conduct CBRN decontamination during readiness exercise, by SrA Christa Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aircrew
    CBRN
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Deployment training
    readiness

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