165th aircrews fly to North Auxiliary Field, conduct CBRN decontamination during readiness exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Operations Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, fly to North Auxiliary Field, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) decontamination procedures during a readiness exercise May 3, 2026. The exercise mobilized units from across the installation to validate their ability to sustain operations and project combat power in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 07:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009650
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-QV252-1481
|Filename:
|DOD_111753604
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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