Wings Over Cannon 2026: Event Broll Pt. 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009646" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Steadfast Line hosted Wings Over Cannon 2026 at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., June 6, 2026. The event brought together community members, military families and aviation enthusiasts to experience military aviation and learn more about the mission of Air Force Special Operations Command and the 27th Special Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs)