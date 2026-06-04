Wings Over Cannon 2026: Event Broll Pt. 2

The Steadfast Line hosted Wings Over Cannon 2026 at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., June 6, 2026. The event brought together community members, military families and aviation enthusiasts to experience military aviation and learn more about the mission of Air Force Special Operations Command and the 27th Special Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009646
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-F3303-2001
|PIN:
|000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111753524
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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