Hegseth Commemorates D-Day in France  

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009604" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth commemorates the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day invasion by Allied troops during a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. The annual remembrance ceremony honors service members who landed in Normandy, June 6, 1944, to liberate German-occupied Western Europe during World War II and sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.