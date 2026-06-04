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    Hegseth Commemorates D-Day in France  

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    FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth commemorates the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day invasion by Allied troops during a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. The annual remembrance ceremony honors service members who landed in Normandy, June 6, 1944, to liberate German-occupied Western Europe during World War II and sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 07:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1009604
    Filename: DOD_111752737
    Length: 01:10:00
    Location: FR

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    High-Res. Downloads: 7

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