Secretary of War Pete Hegseth commemorates the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day invasion by Allied troops during a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. The annual remembrance ceremony honors service members who landed in Normandy, June 6, 1944, to liberate German-occupied Western Europe during World War II and sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 07:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1009604
|Filename:
|DOD_111752737
|Length:
|01:10:00
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Hegseth Commemorates D-Day in France , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.