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    Gen. Brunson Delivers ROK Memorial Day Tribute Honoring Fallen Service Members

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    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, delivers a ROK Memorial Day message alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer. Brunson honors the sacrifices of fallen service members and their families, reflecting on the enduring impact of their service and reaffirming the commitment of UNC, CFC, and USFK personnel to remember and uphold their legacy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 01:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009597
    VIRIN: 260606-A-KM154-5114
    Filename: DOD_111752641
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SEOUL, KR

    Video Analytics

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    Gen. Brunson Honors Fallen Service Members in ROK Memorial Day Message

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