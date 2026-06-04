U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, delivers a ROK Memorial Day message alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer. Brunson honors the sacrifices of fallen service members and their families, reflecting on the enduring impact of their service and reaffirming the commitment of UNC, CFC, and USFK personnel to remember and uphold their legacy.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 01:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009597
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-KM154-5114
|Filename:
|DOD_111752641
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Brunson Delivers ROK Memorial Day Tribute Honoring Fallen Service Members, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gen. Brunson Honors Fallen Service Members in ROK Memorial Day Message
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