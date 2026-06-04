Gen. Brunson Delivers ROK Memorial Day Tribute Honoring Fallen Service Members

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009597" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, delivers a ROK Memorial Day message alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer. Brunson honors the sacrifices of fallen service members and their families, reflecting on the enduring impact of their service and reaffirming the commitment of UNC, CFC, and USFK personnel to remember and uphold their legacy.