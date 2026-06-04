NIke World Headquarters Tour With Sailors and Marines

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) attend a tour at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, June 3, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 11:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009592
|VIRIN:
|260603-N-GC571-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111752596
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|BEAVERTON, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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