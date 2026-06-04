The 49th Wing conducts a change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 4, 2026. This ceremony was the formal transition of command authority to Col. Michael S. Mullin, 49th WG commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott R. Piper, 49th WG command chief, who assumed command and welcomed the wing's new reassignment as Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 18:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009570
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-CD421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752312
|Length:
|00:58:47
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Wing welcomes new commander and reassigns to Air Combat Command, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez and A1C Ariana Barreto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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