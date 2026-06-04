49th Wing welcomes new commander and reassigns to Air Combat Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009570" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 49th Wing conducts a change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 4, 2026. This ceremony was the formal transition of command authority to Col. Michael S. Mullin, 49th WG commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott R. Piper, 49th WG command chief, who assumed command and welcomed the wing's new reassignment as Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)