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    49th Wing welcomes new commander and reassigns to Air Combat Command

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    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez and Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto

    49th Wing

    The 49th Wing conducts a change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 4, 2026. This ceremony was the formal transition of command authority to Col. Michael S. Mullin, 49th WG commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott R. Piper, 49th WG command chief, who assumed command and welcomed the wing's new reassignment as Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 18:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009570
    VIRIN: 260604-F-CD421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111752312
    Length: 00:58:47
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

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    This work, 49th Wing welcomes new commander and reassigns to Air Combat Command, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez and A1C Ariana Barreto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Combat Command
    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing
    15th Air Force
    change of command

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