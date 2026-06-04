BEAR Base combat readiness exercise held by 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron (b-roll)

The 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron hosted a combat readiness exercise at the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources base on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 13, 2026. Members of different squadrons practiced setting up food services, large area temporary shelters, entry control points and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009569
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-OP366-6001
|Filename:
|DOD_111752304
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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