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    BEAR Base combat readiness exercise held by 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron (b-roll)

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    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    The 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron hosted a combat readiness exercise at the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources base on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 13, 2026. Members of different squadrons practiced setting up food services, large area temporary shelters, entry control points and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009569
    VIRIN: 260513-F-OP366-6001
    Filename: DOD_111752304
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

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    This work, BEAR Base combat readiness exercise held by 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron (b-roll), by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Holloman Air Force Base
    BEAR Base
    Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base
    Combat Readiness exercise
    635th Materiel Maintenace Squadron

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