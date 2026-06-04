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    2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes from the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House are shown May 16, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nearly 1,000 people participated in the event that included multiple military vehicle equipment displays, food, games, information booths, and access to Fort McCoy’s historical Commemorative Area. Participation included support from active-duty Army personnel, National Guard and Army Reserve forces, and more. This was the first event like this at Fort McCoy since 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009567
    VIRIN: 260516-A-VQ984-8275
    Filename: DOD_111752266
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army Community Relations
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Wisconsin

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