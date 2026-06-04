U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct sniper training during annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 4, 2026. Through realistic live-fire exercises and precision marksmanship training, Soldiers strengthen technical proficiency, reinforce warfighting fundamentals and improve overall readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009561
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-QP400-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111752081
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, On the Range: 3-121st Infantry Regiment Snipers B-Roll Package, by SSG Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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