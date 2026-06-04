Washington Commanders Rookie Class Visits ANC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009553" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Earlier today, the Washington Commanders’ rookie class visited Arlington National Cemetery, where they met with an Army National Military Cemeteries historian to learn about the history of the cemetery. They also met with tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) to hear about the duties of guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and concluded their visit by watching the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb.



(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)