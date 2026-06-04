Washington Commanders Rookie Class Visits ANC

Earlier today, the Washington Commanders’ rookie class visited Arlington National Cemetery, where they met with an Army National Military Cemeteries historian to learn about the history of the cemetery. They also met with tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) to hear about the duties of guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and concluded their visit by watching the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb.
(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 16:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009553
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-ET384-6217
|Filename:
|DOD_111751945
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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