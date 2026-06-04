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    Washington Commanders Rookie Class Visits ANC

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Earlier today, the Washington Commanders’ rookie class visited Arlington National Cemetery, where they met with an Army National Military Cemeteries historian to learn about the history of the cemetery. They also met with tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) to hear about the duties of guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and concluded their visit by watching the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb.

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 16:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009553
    VIRIN: 260605-A-ET384-6217
    Filename: DOD_111751945
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Washington Commanders Rookie Class Visits ANC, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    changing of the guard
    ANC
    Washington commanders
    NFL

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