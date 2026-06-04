On the Range: 3-121st Infantry Regiment Snipers

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Mathison, sniper section noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses the importance of sniper training during the 48th IBCT annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 4, 2026. Sniper training develops precision marksmanship, strengthens reconnaissance capabilities and prepares Soldiers to operate effectively in realistic, mission-focused environments. Annual training provides Soldiers opportunities to sharpen critical combat skills while reinforcing readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 17:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009537
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-QP400-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111751552
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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