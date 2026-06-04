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    B-Roll: US, Allied paratroopers commemorate Battle of Graignes at D-Day 82 ceremony

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    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.04.2026

    Video by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and the 173rd Airborne Brigade joined French and German counterparts, as well as veterans, civilians and reenactors during a tribute to French and American Soldiers at the Franco-Americain Memorial in Graignes-Mesnil-Angot, France, June 5, 2026. Participants drove WWII-era vehicles and marched from the town square to the cemetery and memorial to honor those who helped liberate this region during World War II. The Franco-American Memorial was erected to consecrate the close friendship between the French and Americans. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009532
    VIRIN: 260605-A-SD031-6106
    Filename: DOD_111751525
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: US, Allied paratroopers commemorate Battle of Graignes at D-Day 82 ceremony, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    82nd ABN
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    173rd MBCT

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