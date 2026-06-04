U.S. paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and the 173rd Airborne Brigade joined French and German counterparts, as well as veterans, civilians and reenactors during a tribute to French and American Soldiers at the Franco-Americain Memorial in Graignes-Mesnil-Angot, France, June 5, 2026. Participants drove WWII-era vehicles and marched from the town square to the cemetery and memorial to honor those who helped liberate this region during World War II. The Franco-American Memorial was erected to consecrate the close friendship between the French and Americans. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009532
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-SD031-6106
|Filename:
|DOD_111751525
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: US, Allied paratroopers commemorate Battle of Graignes at D-Day 82 ceremony, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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