88th ABW Top Ones Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009438" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Colonel Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing commander and Chief Master Sergeant Tessa Fontaine, 88th ABW command, chief discuss their experiences in wing leadership during their tenure at the 88th while testing their taste buds for the Top Ones Challenge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 11, 2026. After two years of leading the 88th ABW, they will relinquish command and responsibility during an official ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, June 16, 2026.