U.S. Air Force Colonel Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing commander and Chief Master Sergeant Tessa Fontaine, 88th ABW command, chief discuss their experiences in wing leadership during their tenure at the 88th while testing their taste buds for the Top Ones Challenge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 11, 2026. After two years of leading the 88th ABW, they will relinquish command and responsibility during an official ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, June 16, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 10:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009438
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-VE661-8421
|Filename:
|DOD_111750448
|Length:
|00:34:11
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th ABW Top Ones Challenge, by David Clingerman, Christopher Decker, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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