ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 13, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy plebes (freshmen) climb the Herndon monument, a tradition symbolizing the successful completion of their plebe year. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Craig)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009428
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-WW800-9626
|Filename:
|DOD_111750349
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USNA Class of 2029 Completes Herndon Climb, by PO2 Hannah Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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