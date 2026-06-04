Delta Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 29, 2026. The crucible is the culminating event that marks the transition from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 16:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009362
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-MU546-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111748895
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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