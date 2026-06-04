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    Delta Company Crucible

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 29, 2026. The crucible is the culminating event that marks the transition from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009362
    VIRIN: 260603-M-MU546-1001
    Filename: DOD_111748895
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Crucible, by LCpl Melanie Soni Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parris Island
    Delta Company
    Crucible
    1stRTBN

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