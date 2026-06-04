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    251 Years of Army Sustainment

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    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Since its founding in 1775, the U.S. Army has always depended on sustainers to win the war. U.S. Army Sustainment Command is the modern inheritor of the legacy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009336
    VIRIN: 260604-A-XQ291-2375
    Filename: DOD_111748541
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

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    This work, 251 Years of Army Sustainment, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command (AMC)
    U.S. Army
    freedom 250
    Army 251 Birthday

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