251 Years of Army Sustainment

Since its founding in 1775, the U.S. Army has always depended on sustainers to win the war. U.S. Army Sustainment Command is the modern inheritor of the legacy.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 15:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009336
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-XQ291-2375
|Filename:
|DOD_111748541
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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