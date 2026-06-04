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    Earthwork is the first work in Oologah Dam spillway repair

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    OOLOGAH, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District has begun moving dirt to repair the stilling basin below Oologah Dam in Rogers County, Oklahoma. Contractors used heavy equipment to construct a coffer dam and are pumping the basin dry to allow concrete demolition and repair to take place. Tulsa District engineers identified damage to the concrete floor and baffle blocks during a dewatering and inspection in 2022. The project will take about 10 months to complete.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009310
    VIRIN: 260604-A-PO406-5755
    Filename: DOD_111748156
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: OOLOGAH, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, Earthwork is the first work in Oologah Dam spillway repair, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Tulsa District, Infrastructure, Civil Works, Dam Safety, flood risk management

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