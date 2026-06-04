Earthwork is the first work in Oologah Dam spillway repair

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District has begun moving dirt to repair the stilling basin below Oologah Dam in Rogers County, Oklahoma. Contractors used heavy equipment to construct a coffer dam and are pumping the basin dry to allow concrete demolition and repair to take place. Tulsa District engineers identified damage to the concrete floor and baffle blocks during a dewatering and inspection in 2022. The project will take about 10 months to complete.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009310
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-PO406-5755
|Filename:
|DOD_111748156
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|OOLOGAH, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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