Earthwork is the first work in Oologah Dam spillway repair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009310" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District has begun moving dirt to repair the stilling basin below Oologah Dam in Rogers County, Oklahoma. Contractors used heavy equipment to construct a coffer dam and are pumping the basin dry to allow concrete demolition and repair to take place. Tulsa District engineers identified damage to the concrete floor and baffle blocks during a dewatering and inspection in 2022. The project will take about 10 months to complete.