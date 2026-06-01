Eisenhower Ceremony in Normandy, France

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Today in Sainte-Mère-Église, we honored the legacy of General Dwight D. Eisenhower and the enduring impact of his leadership during the liberation of Normandy.



Lt. Gen. Mark Landes delivered powerful remarks reflecting not only on Eisenhower’s strategic brilliance, but also on his close friendship with Gen. Omar Bradley, a bond built on trust, mutual respect, and shared sacrifice during one of history’s most pivotal moments.



Their partnership reminds us that great leadership is not only about decisions made in war, but also about the relationships that sustain them.



As we remember their legacy, we continue to honor the courage and unity that defined the Allied effort and changed the course of history.