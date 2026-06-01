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    Echo Company Water Survival

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Cpl. Dylan Smith 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct basic swim qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 1, 2026. Basic swim qualification consists of a 25 meter swim, 10 foot tower jump into water, four minute tread, 25 meter pack swim and an underwater gear shed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009280
    VIRIN: 260601-M-FA312-4212
    Filename: DOD_111747672
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Echo Company Water Survival, by Cpl Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCRDPI
    Water Survival Qualification

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