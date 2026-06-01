Echo Company Water Survival

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct basic swim qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 1, 2026. Basic swim qualification consists of a 25 meter swim, 10 foot tower jump into water, four minute tread, 25 meter pack swim and an underwater gear shed.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009280
|VIRIN:
|260601-M-FA312-4212
|Filename:
|DOD_111747672
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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