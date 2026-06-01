U.S. Marines with various squadrons conduct flight operations on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 3, 2026. (Courtesy video by the Event Strategies Incorporated)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009264
|VIRIN:
|260602-M-PH706-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111747448
|Length:
|00:24:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USMC Flight Operations Yuma, by LCpl Aiyana Bridges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.