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    USMC Flight Operations Yuma

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    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with various squadrons conduct flight operations on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 3, 2026. (Courtesy video by the Event Strategies Incorporated)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009264
    VIRIN: 260602-M-PH706-1001
    Filename: DOD_111747448
    Length: 00:24:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC Flight Operations Yuma, by LCpl Aiyana Bridges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Flight Training
    MCAS Yuma
    USMCNews
    flight operations

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