Signal Monument D-Day 82nd Anniversary B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009247" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, Allied service members, veterans, and dignitaries participate in D-Day 82 commemorative events in Sainte-Mère-Église and Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. The events honored the World War II paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who landed in Normandy and Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Division who helped liberate the region following the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day commemorates the courage, sacrifice, and service of U.S. and Allied forces whose actions helped secure the liberation of Western Europe. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Andries)