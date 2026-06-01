U.S. Army Soldiers, Allied service members, veterans, and dignitaries participate in D-Day 82 commemorative events in Sainte-Mère-Église and Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. The events honored the World War II paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who landed in Normandy and Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Division who helped liberate the region following the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day commemorates the courage, sacrifice, and service of U.S. and Allied forces whose actions helped secure the liberation of Western Europe. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Andries)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 06:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009247
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-MG761-8430
|Filename:
|DOD_111747270
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Signal Monument D-Day 82nd Anniversary B-Roll, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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