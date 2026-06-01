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    Signal Monument D-Day 82nd Anniversary B-Roll

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    FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Allied service members, veterans, and dignitaries participate in D-Day 82 commemorative events in Sainte-Mère-Église and Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. The events honored the World War II paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who landed in Normandy and Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Division who helped liberate the region following the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day commemorates the courage, sacrifice, and service of U.S. and Allied forces whose actions helped secure the liberation of Western Europe. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Andries)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 06:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009247
    VIRIN: 260603-A-MG761-8430
    Filename: DOD_111747270
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Signal Monument D-Day 82nd Anniversary B-Roll, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongAndStrategic
    Stronger Together
    Dday 82

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