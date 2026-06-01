CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Staff Sgt. Austin Glasgow, assigned to the 157th Armored Brigade, discusses the actions that led to him receiving the Indiana Distinguished Service Cross during an interview at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 10, 2026. Glasgow was recognized for his bravery and quick actions as one of the first individuals on scene of a life-threatening semi-truck accident in September 2024. During the incident, Glasgow and other service members rendered aid to injured occupants before first responders arrived. Glasgow, along with Sgt. 1st Class Sean Wade-Brache, received the Indiana Distinguished Service Cross, the Indiana Army National Guard's highest awarded medal, for their life-saving actions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009095
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-FB640-5772
|Filename:
|DOD_111745073
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Saving Lives, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.