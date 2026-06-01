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    Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition

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    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Grill and Staff Sgt. Sean Anderson, Observer Controller/Trainers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade, compete in the Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Feb. 17-21, 2026. The competition challenged participants in a series of events designed to assess their proficiency in small unmanned aircraft systems operations, technical expertise, tactical decision-making and physical endurance. Grill and Anderson represented the Falcon Brigade while demonstrating the professionalism, innovation and warfighter mindset required to support future battlefield operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009088
    VIRIN: 260219-A-FB640-8010
    Filename: DOD_111744970
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Drone
    Competition
    157 Infantry Brigade
    Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition
    vigilance and valor

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