CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Grill and Staff Sgt. Sean Anderson, Observer Controller/Trainers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade, compete in the Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Feb. 17-21, 2026. The competition challenged participants in a series of events designed to assess their proficiency in small unmanned aircraft systems operations, technical expertise, tactical decision-making and physical endurance. Grill and Anderson represented the Falcon Brigade while demonstrating the professionalism, innovation and warfighter mindset required to support future battlefield operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 10:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009088
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-FB640-8010
|Filename:
|DOD_111744970
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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