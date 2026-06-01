video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009088" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Grill and Staff Sgt. Sean Anderson, Observer Controller/Trainers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade, compete in the Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Feb. 17-21, 2026. The competition challenged participants in a series of events designed to assess their proficiency in small unmanned aircraft systems operations, technical expertise, tactical decision-making and physical endurance. Grill and Anderson represented the Falcon Brigade while demonstrating the professionalism, innovation and warfighter mindset required to support future battlefield operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)