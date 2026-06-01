2-289 IN BN FTX

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 289th Infantry Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, conduct a Situational Training Exercise lane during a battalion field training exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, March 2025. The exercise certified Observer Controller/Trainers and provided realistic training, including counter-unmanned aircraft system reactions, force-on-force engagements, and after-action reviews. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 10:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009084
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-FB640-1269
|Filename:
|DOD_111744953
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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