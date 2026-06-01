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    2-289 IN BN FTX

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 289th Infantry Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, conduct a Situational Training Exercise lane during a battalion field training exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, March 2025. The exercise certified Observer Controller/Trainers and provided realistic training, including counter-unmanned aircraft system reactions, force-on-force engagements, and after-action reviews. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009084
    VIRIN: 260306-A-FB640-1269
    Filename: DOD_111744953
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, 2-289 IN BN FTX, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Field Training Exercise (FTX)
    157 Infantry Brigade
    vigilance and valor
    Centurion Battalion

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