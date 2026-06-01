USNA Class of 2029 Completes Sea Trials

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009074" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 12, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen participate in Sea Trials. Sea Trials is a rigorous 14-hour team challenge that began with the class of 2001 in Spring 1998. Modeled after the Marine Corps’ Crucible and the Navy’s Battle Stations recruit training exercises, Sea Trials is the capstone event for the plebes led by Naval Academy upper class midshipmen. Sea Trials provides a final physical and mental challenge to the plebes and is designed to test their teamwork and reinforce their bonds. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Hannah K. Craig)