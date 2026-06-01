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    USNA Class of 2029 Completes Sea Trials

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    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Craig 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 12, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen participate in Sea Trials. Sea Trials is a rigorous 14-hour team challenge that began with the class of 2001 in Spring 1998. Modeled after the Marine Corps’ Crucible and the Navy’s Battle Stations recruit training exercises, Sea Trials is the capstone event for the plebes led by Naval Academy upper class midshipmen. Sea Trials provides a final physical and mental challenge to the plebes and is designed to test their teamwork and reinforce their bonds. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Hannah K. Craig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009074
    VIRIN: 260512-N-WW800-2093
    Filename: DOD_111744873
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, USNA Class of 2029 Completes Sea Trials, by PO2 Hannah Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sea Trials
    USNA
    U.S. Naval Academy

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