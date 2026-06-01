(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSF Diego Garcia Spiritual Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dale Cornelison 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 25, 2026) – Lt. Cmdr. Timothy DeLaughter, a chaplain assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, discusses spiritual readiness as part of Spiritual Readiness Month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaden Brennan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 04:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009035
    VIRIN: 260125-N-IY889-1009
    Filename: DOD_111744546
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Spiritual Readiness, by PO2 Dale Cornelison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video