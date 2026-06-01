NSF Diego Garcia Spiritual Readiness

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 25, 2026) – Lt. Cmdr. Timothy DeLaughter, a chaplain assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, discusses spiritual readiness as part of Spiritual Readiness Month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaden Brennan)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 04:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009035
|VIRIN:
|260125-N-IY889-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111744546
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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