Drone footage from Angora Lookout in South Lake Tahoe on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt and George Gusses)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 18:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009008
|VIRIN:
|260601-O-NM884-5452
|Filename:
|DOD_111743866
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aerial View from Angora Lookout, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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