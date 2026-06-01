505962-A
Welcome to Season 1 of Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage. In this series, we explore how humans and AI work together to navigate complexity, accelerate insight, and create real-world operational advantage.
In Episode 2, discover why the future of AI isn't about replacing people—it's about partnership.
Like a trained K-9 working alongside its handler, AI excels at finding patterns, signals, and connections at a scale humans cannot. But judgment, context, and decision-making remain firmly in human hands.
The Human-AI Advantage emerges when people and technology work together—combining speed, scale, expertise, and trust to accelerate the mission.
A trusted partner.
Guided by human expertise.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 22:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008859
|VIRIN:
|260602-O-LU733-4724
|PIN:
|505962
|Filename:
|DOD_111741496
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage, Episode 2: Partnership (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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