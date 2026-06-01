(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage, Episode 2: Partnership (open captions)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505962-A
    Welcome to Season 1 of Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage. In this series, we explore how humans and AI work together to navigate complexity, accelerate insight, and create real-world operational advantage.

    In Episode 2, discover why the future of AI isn't about replacing people—it's about partnership.

    Like a trained K-9 working alongside its handler, AI excels at finding patterns, signals, and connections at a scale humans cannot. But judgment, context, and decision-making remain firmly in human hands.

    The Human-AI Advantage emerges when people and technology work together—combining speed, scale, expertise, and trust to accelerate the mission.

    A trusted partner.
    Guided by human expertise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 22:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008859
    VIRIN: 260602-O-LU733-4724
    PIN: 505962
    Filename: DOD_111741496
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decision Advantage: The Human-AI Advantage, Episode 2: Partnership (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DLAusesAI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video