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    Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI)

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Javon Spence 

    Medical Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    The Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI) trains and certifies the medical professionals who safeguard the health and readiness of Naval Aviation personnel. Located aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, NAMI provides aerospace medicine education, physiological training, clinical evaluation, and research that support aviators, flight officers, aircrew, and aviation support personnel throughout their careers. By advancing aviation medicine and human performance, NAMI helps ensure warfighters remain medically prepared to operate safely and effectively in some of the world's most demanding environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 07:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008856
    VIRIN: 260602-N-N1526-1020
    Filename: DOD_111741469
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    NAMI
    Naval Aerospace Medical Institute

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