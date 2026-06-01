video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008856" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI) trains and certifies the medical professionals who safeguard the health and readiness of Naval Aviation personnel. Located aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, NAMI provides aerospace medicine education, physiological training, clinical evaluation, and research that support aviators, flight officers, aircrew, and aviation support personnel throughout their careers. By advancing aviation medicine and human performance, NAMI helps ensure warfighters remain medically prepared to operate safely and effectively in some of the world's most demanding environments.