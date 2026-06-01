The Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI) trains and certifies the medical professionals who safeguard the health and readiness of Naval Aviation personnel. Located aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, NAMI provides aerospace medicine education, physiological training, clinical evaluation, and research that support aviators, flight officers, aircrew, and aviation support personnel throughout their careers. By advancing aviation medicine and human performance, NAMI helps ensure warfighters remain medically prepared to operate safely and effectively in some of the world's most demanding environments.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 07:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008856
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-N1526-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_111741469
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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