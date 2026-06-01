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    Installation support at MacDill AFB strengthens 33rd Fighter Wing mission readiness: B-Roll

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    The 60th and the 58th Fighter Squadrons conduct training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2026. MacDill’s clear skies and available airspace allows the 33rd Fighter Wing’s student pilots to maximize every opportunity, ensuring they are ready for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008834
    VIRIN: 260211-F-RI626-1002
    Filename: DOD_111740964
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Installation support at MacDill AFB strengthens 33rd Fighter Wing mission readiness: B-Roll, by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    mission readiness
    33rd Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II
    installation support
    6th ARW

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