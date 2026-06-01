Installation support at MacDill AFB strengthens 33rd Fighter Wing mission readiness: B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008834" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 60th and the 58th Fighter Squadrons conduct training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2026. MacDill’s clear skies and available airspace allows the 33rd Fighter Wing’s student pilots to maximize every opportunity, ensuring they are ready for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)