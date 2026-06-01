The 60th and the 58th Fighter Squadrons conduct training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2026. MacDill’s clear skies and available airspace allows the 33rd Fighter Wing’s student pilots to maximize every opportunity, ensuring they are ready for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008834
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-RI626-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111740964
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Installation support at MacDill AFB strengthens 33rd Fighter Wing mission readiness: B-Roll, by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.