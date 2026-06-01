National Guard May 2026 SITREP

The National Guard delivered for the nation throughout May, supporting overseas operations, strengthening readiness, and reinforcing partnerships around the world. Guard members returned home following deployments to the Middle East, trained alongside allied forces in Sweden and Senegal to enhance interoperability and medical readiness, and participated in multinational cyber defense exercises to improve responses to evolving threats. At home, Guard members supported local communities through innovative readiness training projects and honored the service and sacrifice of fallen service members during Memorial Day observances. These efforts demonstrate the continued commitment of the National Guard’s 435,000 Soldiers and Airmen service to their communities, states, and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)
Music via Audio Network:
Getting Ahead by Gavin Harrison
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 12:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008786
|VIRIN:
|260529-Z-PV458-8027
|Filename:
|DOD_111739887
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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