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    National Guard May 2026 SITREP

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard delivered for the nation throughout May, supporting overseas operations, strengthening readiness, and reinforcing partnerships around the world. Guard members returned home following deployments to the Middle East, trained alongside allied forces in Sweden and Senegal to enhance interoperability and medical readiness, and participated in multinational cyber defense exercises to improve responses to evolving threats. At home, Guard members supported local communities through innovative readiness training projects and honored the service and sacrifice of fallen service members during Memorial Day observances. These efforts demonstrate the continued commitment of the National Guard’s 435,000 Soldiers and Airmen service to their communities, states, and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    Music via Audio Network:
    Getting Ahead by Gavin Harrison

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 12:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008786
    VIRIN: 260529-Z-PV458-8027
    Filename: DOD_111739887
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard May 2026 SITREP, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    National Guard

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