National Guard May 2026 SITREP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008786" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The National Guard delivered for the nation throughout May, supporting overseas operations, strengthening readiness, and reinforcing partnerships around the world. Guard members returned home following deployments to the Middle East, trained alongside allied forces in Sweden and Senegal to enhance interoperability and medical readiness, and participated in multinational cyber defense exercises to improve responses to evolving threats. At home, Guard members supported local communities through innovative readiness training projects and honored the service and sacrifice of fallen service members during Memorial Day observances. These efforts demonstrate the continued commitment of the National Guard’s 435,000 Soldiers and Airmen service to their communities, states, and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)



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Getting Ahead by Gavin Harrison