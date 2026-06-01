Revolutionary War-era cannon conservation complete

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After 21 full and partial cannon and various other artifacts were discovered and brought out of the Savannah River during the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project dredging operations in 2021-2022, officials from the Corps of Engineers, Coastal Heritage Society, the Commonwealth Heritage Group and Texas A&M, collaborated to make the conservation and ultimate return of the 17 fully intact cannon to Savannah come to fruition.

The cannon and artifacts have been at the Texas A&M Conservation Research Laboratory since arriving there Feb. 2, 2023. Since that time, the conservation team diligently worked to restore the artifacts to a like-new condition, preparing them for long-term curation and public display at the Savannah History Museum.