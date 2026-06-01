Revolutionary War-era cannon conservation complete

After 21 full and partial cannon and various other artifacts were discovered and brought out of the Savannah River during the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project dredging operations in 2021-2022, officials from the Corps of Engineers, Coastal Heritage Society, the Commonwealth Heritage Group and Texas A&M, collaborated to make the conservation and ultimate return of the 17 fully intact cannon to Savannah come to fruition.
The cannon and artifacts have been at the Texas A&M Conservation Research Laboratory since arriving there Feb. 2, 2023. Since that time, the conservation team diligently worked to restore the artifacts to a like-new condition, preparing them for long-term curation and public display at the Savannah History Museum.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 10:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008750
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-HT663-5745
|Filename:
|DOD_111739451
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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