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    Revolutionary War-era cannon conservation complete

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    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Michael Jordan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Jeanne Goodman, expert book and paper conservator, was called in by Texas A&M’s Conservation Research Laboratory to evaluate and triage paper found inside the cannon, a rare and well-preserved discovery. She also trained grad students how to do the work. After 21 full and partial cannon and various other artifacts were discovered and brought out of the Savannah River during the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project dredging operations in 2021-2022, officials from the Corps of Engineers, Coastal Heritage Society, the Commonwealth Heritage Group and Texas A&M, collaborated to make the conservation and ultimate return of the 17 fully intact cannon to Savannah come to fruition.
    The cannon and artifacts have been at the Texas A&M Conservation Research Laboratory since arriving there Feb. 2, 2023. Since that time, the conservation team diligently worked to restore the artifacts to a like-new condition, preparing them for long-term curation and public display at the Savannah History Museum.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008747
    VIRIN: 260402-A-HT663-9300
    Filename: DOD_111739435
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, Revolutionary War-era cannon conservation complete, by Michael Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Savannah River
    Savannah Harbor Expansion Project
    Dredging and Deepening
    Revolutionary War Cannon

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