Radio Around the Region - Captains Call with AFN Misawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008707" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During our special Captains Call show, Lt Brian Bort spoke to us about finding the right resources to assist with any mental health struggles. Though the process can be long, the journey can be part of the healing process and figuring out what you need.