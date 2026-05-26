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    Radio Around the Region - Captains Call with AFN Misawa

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    AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    During our special Captains Call show, Lt Brian Bort spoke to us about finding the right resources to assist with any mental health struggles. Though the process can be long, the journey can be part of the healing process and figuring out what you need.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 20:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1008707
    VIRIN: 260506-F-EU981-2803
    Filename: DOD_111738988
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Radio Around the Region - Captains Call with AFN Misawa, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Captain's Call
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    AFN Misawa
    Misawa Air Base

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