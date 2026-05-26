Radio Around the Region - Captains Call with AFN Misawa

During our special Captains Call show, Lt Brian Bort spoke to us about finding the right resources to assist with any mental health struggles. Though the process can be long, the journey can be part of the healing process and figuring out what you need.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 20:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008707
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-EU981-2803
|Filename:
|DOD_111738988
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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