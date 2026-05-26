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    Salaknib 2026 B-Roll: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Capabilities

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a day and night platoon blank-fire and live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 28, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008661
    VIRIN: 260528-A-AQ215-3918
    Filename: DOD_111738085
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026 B-Roll: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Capabilities, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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