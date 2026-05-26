U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a day and night platoon blank-fire and live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 28, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 08:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008661
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-AQ215-3918
|Filename:
|DOD_111738085
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Salaknib 2026 B-Roll: 2-27 IR Train Platoon Level Capabilities, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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