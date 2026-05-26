1440th Firefighting Tactical Group Conducts Modified CWST

U.S. Soldiers of the 1440th Firefighting Tactical Group conducts a modified Combat Water Survival Training (CWST) on Camp Grayling, Mich., May 29, 2026. The CWST is prerequisite training which will be expanded on in future training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeffrey Cross)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 08:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008659
|VIRIN:
|260529-Z-KV074-1158
|Filename:
|DOD_111738063
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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