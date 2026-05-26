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    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Speaks to the Media in Singapore, May 30th, 2026

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    SINGAPORE

    05.30.2026

    Video by Pete Hatzakos 

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to the media in Singapore, May 30th, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 07:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1008658
    Filename: DOD_111738018
    Length: 00:14:23
    Location: SG

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    This work, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Speaks to the Media in Singapore, May 30th, 2026, by Pete Hatzakos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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