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    [B-Roll] Tyndall SFS training

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen and civilians assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron conduct close-quarters battle and tactical combat casualty care training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 26, 2026. The 325th SFS utilized simulated ammunition during close-quarters battle scenarios to provide realistic combat experience, executing this training to strengthen base defense capabilities and tactical response. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008627
    VIRIN: 260526-F-OB488-1001
    Filename: DOD_111737166
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, [B-Roll] Tyndall SFS training, by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    defenders
    TCCC
    CQB
    Tyndall
    training

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