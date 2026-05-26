[B-Roll] Tyndall SFS training

U.S. Airmen and civilians assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron conduct close-quarters battle and tactical combat casualty care training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 26, 2026. The 325th SFS utilized simulated ammunition during close-quarters battle scenarios to provide realistic combat experience, executing this training to strengthen base defense capabilities and tactical response. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008627
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-OB488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111737166
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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