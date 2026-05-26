Sail250 New Orleans Security Operations

Coast Guard forces in the New Orleans area conduct security operations for Sail250 New Orleans on 27 and 28 May. Throughout Sail250, the Coast Guard will be directly facilitating maritime security, public safety, operational readiness and strong global and interagency partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 13:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008603
|VIRIN:
|260529-G-UX292-1131
|Filename:
|DOD_111736493
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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