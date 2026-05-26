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    Sail250 New Orleans Security Operations

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    Coast Guard forces in the New Orleans area conduct security operations for Sail250 New Orleans on 27 and 28 May. Throughout Sail250, the Coast Guard will be directly facilitating maritime security, public safety, operational readiness and strong global and interagency partnerships.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008603
    VIRIN: 260529-G-UX292-1131
    Filename: DOD_111736493
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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