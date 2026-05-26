U.S. Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct search and rescue exercise in San Antonio

U.S. Coast Guard personnel participate in a multi-agency search and rescue exercise throughout the San Antonio area, May 20, 2026. More than 52 federal, state, and local agencies took part in the exercise to strengthen coordination, communication, and response capabilities during complex emergency scenarios. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008594
|VIRIN:
|260520-G-XR638-3458
|Filename:
|DOD_111736226
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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