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    U.S. Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct search and rescue exercise in San Antonio

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    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard personnel participate in a multi-agency search and rescue exercise throughout the San Antonio area, May 20, 2026. More than 52 federal, state, and local agencies took part in the exercise to strengthen coordination, communication, and response capabilities during complex emergency scenarios. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008594
    VIRIN: 260520-G-XR638-3458
    Filename: DOD_111736226
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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