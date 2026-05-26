U.S. Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct search and rescue exercise in San Antonio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008594" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard personnel participate in a multi-agency search and rescue exercise throughout the San Antonio area, May 20, 2026. More than 52 federal, state, and local agencies took part in the exercise to strengthen coordination, communication, and response capabilities during complex emergency scenarios. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)