Coast Guard, partners seize vessel off Cape Florida loaded with 6.7M worth of cocaine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008573" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach law enforcement boat crew along with Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and CBP Office of Field Operations officers seize approximately 900 pounds of cocaine from a suspected drug smuggling vessel at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach, May 29, 2026. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach's crew interdicted the suspected drug smuggling vessel one mile east of Cape Florida, with approximately $6.7 million worth of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)