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    Coast Guard, partners seize vessel off Cape Florida loaded with 6.7M worth of cocaine

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    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach law enforcement boat crew along with Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and CBP Office of Field Operations officers seize approximately 900 pounds of cocaine from a suspected drug smuggling vessel at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach, May 29, 2026. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach's crew interdicted the suspected drug smuggling vessel one mile east of Cape Florida, with approximately $6.7 million worth of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 08:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008573
    VIRIN: 260524-G-FH885-1003
    Filename: DOD_111735630
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Counter drug operations
    Coast Guard Sector Miami
    Coast Guard Station Miami Beach
    U.S. Coast Guard
    drug interdiction
    Coast Guard Southeast District

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