Coast Guard, partners seize vessel off Cape Florida loaded with 6.7M worth of cocaine

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach law enforcement boat crew along with Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and CBP Office of Field Operations officers seize approximately 900 pounds of cocaine from a suspected drug smuggling vessel at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach, May 29, 2026. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach's crew interdicted the suspected drug smuggling vessel one mile east of Cape Florida, with approximately $6.7 million worth of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 08:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008573
|VIRIN:
|260524-G-FH885-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111735630
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.