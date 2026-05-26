CFAS Memorial Day Softball Tournament

SASEBO, Japan (May 23, 2026) – Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosts a softball tournament at Nimitz Park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 23, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 03:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008556
|VIRIN:
|260523-N-LS346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111735456
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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