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    CFAS Memorial Day Softball Tournament

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.23.2026

    Video by Seaman Kylie Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 23, 2026) – Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosts a softball tournament at Nimitz Park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 23, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 03:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008556
    VIRIN: 260523-N-LS346-1001
    Filename: DOD_111735456
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Memorial Day Softball Tournament, by SN Kylie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Tournament
    Memorial Day
    Softball
    MWR
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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