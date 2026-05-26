Pacific Update - Yokota 2026 Murph Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008549" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Watch as the community comes together at Samurai Fields on Yokota Air Base to take on the grueling Murph Challenge!



In honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, participants pushed their physical and mental limits through this ultimate test of endurance and strength:



1-Mile Run



100 Pull-ups



200 Push-ups



300 Squats



1-Mile Run



Check out the highlights of the grit, determination, and incredible camaraderie on display out at Samurai Fields.