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    Pacific Update - Yokota 2026 Murph Challenge

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Evan Iannazzo 

    AFN Tokyo

    Watch as the community comes together at Samurai Fields on Yokota Air Base to take on the grueling Murph Challenge!

    In honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, participants pushed their physical and mental limits through this ultimate test of endurance and strength:

    1-Mile Run

    100 Pull-ups

    200 Push-ups

    300 Squats

    1-Mile Run

    Check out the highlights of the grit, determination, and incredible camaraderie on display out at Samurai Fields.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 01:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008549
    VIRIN: 260520-N-GE102-1001
    Filename: DOD_111735351
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - Yokota 2026 Murph Challenge, by SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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