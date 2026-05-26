Watch as the community comes together at Samurai Fields on Yokota Air Base to take on the grueling Murph Challenge!
In honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, participants pushed their physical and mental limits through this ultimate test of endurance and strength:
1-Mile Run
100 Pull-ups
200 Push-ups
300 Squats
1-Mile Run
Check out the highlights of the grit, determination, and incredible camaraderie on display out at Samurai Fields.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 01:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008549
|VIRIN:
|260520-N-GE102-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111735351
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - Yokota 2026 Murph Challenge, by SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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