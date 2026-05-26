Command Team Meets with Augusta Leaders to Strengthen Community Partnerships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008517" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Chris Eubank, commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command, engages with local civic and business leaders during a community meet and greet in Augusta, Georgia, May 21, 2026. The event was held to foster open communication, build mutual trust, and strengthen the enduring partnerships between Fort Gordon and the surrounding local community. Strong civil-military relationships are vital to supporting the readiness of our Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett)