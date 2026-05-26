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    Command Team Meets with Augusta Leaders to Strengthen Community Partnerships

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Chris Eubank, commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command, engages with local civic and business leaders during a community meet and greet in Augusta, Georgia, May 21, 2026. The event was held to foster open communication, build mutual trust, and strengthen the enduring partnerships between Fort Gordon and the surrounding local community. Strong civil-military relationships are vital to supporting the readiness of our Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008517
    VIRIN: 260521-A-SK883-4227
    Filename: DOD_111734470
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GEORGIA, US

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    This work, Command Team Meets with Augusta Leaders to Strengthen Community Partnerships, by SSG Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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