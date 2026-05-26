Tropic Tundra 26 & JBER CRE ENDEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008389" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Exercise Tropic Tundra 26 and a Combat Readiness Exercise trained members of the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing and 673d Air Base Wing to enhance Agile Combat Employment operations and Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery capabilities at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 11-15, 2026. JBER's CRE enhanced RADR capabilities, ensuring swift restoration aircraft generation after an installation attack. Tropic Tundra is an Alaska-based exercise designed to enhance Mission Ready Airman capabilities and execute ACE operations in remote locations throughout the Alaskan Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)