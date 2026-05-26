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    Tropic Tundra 26 & JBER CRE ENDEX

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    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Airman Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Exercise Tropic Tundra 26 and a Combat Readiness Exercise trained members of the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing and 673d Air Base Wing to enhance Agile Combat Employment operations and Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery capabilities at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 11-15, 2026. JBER's CRE enhanced RADR capabilities, ensuring swift restoration aircraft generation after an installation attack. Tropic Tundra is an Alaska-based exercise designed to enhance Mission Ready Airman capabilities and execute ACE operations in remote locations throughout the Alaskan Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008389
    VIRIN: 260527-F-SA986-1001
    Filename: DOD_111732038
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

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    This work, Tropic Tundra 26 & JBER CRE ENDEX, by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JBER
    PAR
    MRA
    RADR
    3rd AEW
    ACE

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