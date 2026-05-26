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    Twisty Tales 2026

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    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron and Twisty the Tornado, the 97th CES mascot, star in a tornado safety video at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 26, 2026. The video highlights the difference between a tornado watch and warning, proper shelter procedures and post-storm safety precautions to help Airmen and families stay prepared during severe weather. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 13:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1008362
    VIRIN: 260526-F-KP877-1001
    Filename: DOD_111731154
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Twisty Tales 2026, by A1C Nathan Langston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    97th Civil Engineer Squadron

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