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    569th USFPS cadre evaluate Airmen for the Emergency Service Team at Kapaun Air Station B-Roll Package

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron try out for the Emergency Service Team at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 15, 2026. The evaluation included completing the Air Force PT test in full combat gear, a ruck to the training facility where they practiced clearing rooms, and a combatives course where they learned basic techniques to apprehend an individual until back up arrives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 06:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008329
    VIRIN: 260515-F-VY348-4695
    Filename: DOD_111730255
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, 569th USFPS cadre evaluate Airmen for the Emergency Service Team at Kapaun Air Station B-Roll Package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kapaun Air Station
    Emergency Services Team
    569th USFPS
    569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron

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