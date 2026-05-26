Operation Heartbreaker 2026 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008317" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, put their training to the test during Operation Heartbreaker at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2026. Operation Heartbreaker, the battery belt buckle challenge, conducted May 19-21, 2026, is designed to demonstrate Soldiers’ proficiency in warrior tasks, battle drills, and physical fitness; build unit cohesion; and enhance esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)



0:00-0:33: Medical exercise

0:34-0:47: Weapons exercise

0:48-0:56: CBRN exercise

0:57-2:06: Survivability/Defense exercise

2:07-2:17: Weapons exercise

2:18-2:31: Call for fire exercise

2:32-3:20: Equipment maintenance & recovery exercise

3:21-4:00: Call for fire exercise