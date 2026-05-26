U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, put their training to the test during Operation Heartbreaker at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2026. Operation Heartbreaker, the battery belt buckle challenge, conducted May 19-21, 2026, is designed to demonstrate Soldiers’ proficiency in warrior tasks, battle drills, and physical fitness; build unit cohesion; and enhance esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)
0:00-0:33: Medical exercise
0:34-0:47: Weapons exercise
0:48-0:56: CBRN exercise
0:57-2:06: Survivability/Defense exercise
2:07-2:17: Weapons exercise
2:18-2:31: Call for fire exercise
2:32-3:20: Equipment maintenance & recovery exercise
3:21-4:00: Call for fire exercise
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 04:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008317
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-GS449-6861
|Filename:
|DOD_111730104
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Operation Heartbreaker 2026 B-Roll, by SSG Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.