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    Operation Heartbreaker 2026 B-Roll

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    GERMANY

    05.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, put their training to the test during Operation Heartbreaker at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2026. Operation Heartbreaker, the battery belt buckle challenge, conducted May 19-21, 2026, is designed to demonstrate Soldiers’ proficiency in warrior tasks, battle drills, and physical fitness; build unit cohesion; and enhance esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)

    0:00-0:33: Medical exercise
    0:34-0:47: Weapons exercise
    0:48-0:56: CBRN exercise
    0:57-2:06: Survivability/Defense exercise
    2:07-2:17: Weapons exercise
    2:18-2:31: Call for fire exercise
    2:32-3:20: Equipment maintenance & recovery exercise
    3:21-4:00: Call for fire exercise

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 04:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008317
    VIRIN: 260519-A-GS449-6861
    Filename: DOD_111730104
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Heartbreaker 2026 B-Roll, by SSG Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    V Corps
    41st Field Artillery Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    U.S. Army
    366thMPAD26

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